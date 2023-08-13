3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

