4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 100,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.61.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 4Front Ventures
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.