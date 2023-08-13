4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 100,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.