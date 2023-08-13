5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

5N Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

