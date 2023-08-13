a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given New $0.75 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 585,353 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

