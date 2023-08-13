AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 609,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,396,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $496,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,396,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $885,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,244.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.09. 118,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,798. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.61. AAR has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

