AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The company has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

