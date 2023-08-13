ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $900,411.21 and approximately $43.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,276.62 or 1.00097469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000899 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

