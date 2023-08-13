Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 99.3% in July

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACP stock remained flat at $6.92 during midday trading on Friday. 238,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.