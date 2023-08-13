Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 960,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 844,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

