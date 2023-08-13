Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHV. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 5,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.