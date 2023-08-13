Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. 6,911,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,285. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.