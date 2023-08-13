Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,323,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 278,161 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 35,078.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 580,541 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.