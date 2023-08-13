Addison Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

