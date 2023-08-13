AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $223.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.94.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

