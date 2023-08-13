AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VAC opened at $112.26 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

