Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,091. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,821,000 after acquiring an additional 173,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

