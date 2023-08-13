Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $220.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00186402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018209 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

