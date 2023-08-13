Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $200.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

