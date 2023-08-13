Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $200.28 million and approximately $761,833.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,898 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.