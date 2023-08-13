Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $16.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.