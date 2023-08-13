Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.