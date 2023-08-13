Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

