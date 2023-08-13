Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

