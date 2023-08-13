Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $35,976.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
