Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $35,976.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

