Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 40 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,483.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,238. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,464.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,504.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

