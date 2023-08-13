Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,164,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,060. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

