Altus Power (AMPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altus Power Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of -311.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 712,807 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

