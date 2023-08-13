American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Superconductor Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 2,954,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,617. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

