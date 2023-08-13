Amgen (AMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $95.91

Amgen (AMG) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Amgen has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $95.91 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.59970009 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

