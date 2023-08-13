Amgen Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $101.12 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.59970009 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

