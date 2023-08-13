Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $7.94

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.6 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

NYSE TV opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.