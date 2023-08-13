Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$17.66

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE MTL opened at C$15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3394097 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.