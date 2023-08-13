Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Price Target at $29.83

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 5.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.