Analyzing Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Rivals

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 702 2973 3825 88 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

Osisko Development currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.97%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 124.44%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -1.99 Osisko Development Competitors $1.74 billion -$39.55 million -11.25

Osisko Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Osisko Development Competitors -37.41% -6.28% -1.73%

Summary

Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

