Analyzing Voice Assist (VSST) & The Competition

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 306 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Voice Assist to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Voice Assist alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -27.18% -233.97% -5.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 404 1808 4413 37 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voice Assist and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Voice Assist’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $643.99 million -$57.14 million 685.56

Voice Assist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Voice Assist

(Get Free Report)

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.