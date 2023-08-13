Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 2,387.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,614 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

