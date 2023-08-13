Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APLMW stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

