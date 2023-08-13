AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

