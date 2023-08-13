Appleton Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.01. 2,072,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $152.15.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.