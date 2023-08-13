Appleton Group LLC Has $337,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Appleton Group LLC lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 0.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 76.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.2 %

OLED stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 212,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,324. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

