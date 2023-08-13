Appleton Group LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SOXX traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.33.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.