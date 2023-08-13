Appleton Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

META has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

