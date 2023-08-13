Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 401,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.18 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,900.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.