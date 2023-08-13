Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 104.8% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14,085.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 111,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $421.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

