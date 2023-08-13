Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARBKF remained flat at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,071. The stock has a market cap of £620,751.98 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

