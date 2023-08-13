Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,577 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

