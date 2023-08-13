Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.