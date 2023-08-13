ASD Price Reaches $0.0439 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $29.03 million and $3.45 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,310.67 or 1.00037992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

