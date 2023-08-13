ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASLN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

