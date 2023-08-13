ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

